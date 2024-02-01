CBSA seizes largest-ever quantity of drugs in Prairie Region from truck in Manitoba
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers made the largest seizure of drugs in the history of the Prairie Region when they seized suspected methamphetamine worth more than $50 million from a truck at a border crossing in Manitoba.
On Jan. 14, CBSA officers discovered and seized 406.2 kg of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 4 million illicit doses, following the examination of a commercial truck at the Boissevain port of entry in southern Manitoba.
The driver was carrying a shipment destined for Winnipeg. The driver was arrested by the CBSA and transferred to the Manitoba RCMP, along with the suspected narcotics.
The truck driver has been charged with importation of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. The individual was scheduled to appear in Manitoba Law Courts on Feb. 1.
