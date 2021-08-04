Woman caught with cocaine in truck at border

A Canadian female truck driver was caught trying to smuggle a significant quality of cocaine into the country, U.S. border agents reported.

The suspect, who was driving a commercial truck loaded with watermelons and peppers destined for Canada, attempted to cross the border at Sweetgrass, Mont., on July 29.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 69.5 pounds of cocaine that was concealed within the cargo of watermelons and peppers. (Photo: CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers referred the truck for further inspection.

During an in-depth inspection of the truck and trailer, CBP officers discovered bags concealed within the cargo. These bags contained a substance which tested positive for cocaine. The officers seized 69.5 pounds (31.5 kg) of cocaine.

“Utilizing high-tech tools, our frontline CBP Officers used a combination of their training and experience to detect and seize 69.5 pounds of cocaine in the cargo environment,” said area port director Jason Greene, Sweetgrass Port of Entry. “The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while sustaining a focus on enforcement, is critical to our border security mission.”

CBP officers turned the case over to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.