Truck driver arrested at B.C. border crossing after CBSA finds 112 kg of opium in trailer

A truck driver has been arrested after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers discovered 112 kilograms of opium in a trailer at the Pacific Highway Commercial Operations port of entry in Surrey, B.C.

The seizure occurred Jan. 9 after officers examined a driver returning to Canada from the United States and observed an anomaly in the truck’s trailer.

During the inspection, officers found cardboard boxes that were inconsistent with the packaging typically used to transport produce.

A CBSA detector dog team was deployed and made a positive indication on the boxes. Officers then discovered and seized 108 bricks of opium, weighing a total of 112 kg.

The CBSA transferred custody of the driver and the narcotics to the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region’s Drugs and Organized Crime Section. Neither the name nor nationality of the driver were disclosed.

The investigation remains ongoing.