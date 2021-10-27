4Tracks building new facility in CentrePort

4Tracks has broken ground on a $12.5 million office, warehouse, and cross-dock facility in CentrePort Canada in Manitoba. The transportation company is expanding its operations with plans for future growth.

The facility is in CentrePort North, the Rural Municipality of Rosser lands at the inland port.

(Photo: 4Tracks)

For more than 14 years, 4Tracks has been providing transportation and supply chain solutions. The company has outgrown its existing terminal and will build a 27,000 square foot building on 40 acres in Rosser. The new facility is slated to open in fall 2022.

“We have doubled our operations over the last five years and are expecting to grow by another 20% in the near future,” said Jas Brar, vice-president, 4Tracks. The company employs over 350 people, servicing clients across Canada and the U.S.

“We are thrilled that 4Tracks, an existing CentrePort company, has found a new home to grow and expand their operations,” said Diane Gray, president and CEO, CentrePort.