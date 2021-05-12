Colonial Pipeline attack beginning to result in diesel shortages

A gasoline shortage resulting from the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline is beginning to spill over to diesel supplies in the U.S.

“Due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, Love’s locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are experiencing intermittent diesel and gasoline outages,” Love’s posted on social media. It listed more than 40 locations at risk of supply shortages in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, some Love’s locations are experiencing intermittent fuel outages. Love’s and its teams are working diligently to minimize outages. If extended fuel outages occur, Love’s will note those locations on https://t.co/HwA87s4gav. — Love's Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) May 11, 2021

It will continue to update affected locations here.

Pilot Flying J seemed to be faring somewhat better, reporting diesel shortages at seven locations, but with most expecting deliveries overnight May 11.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) issued an hours-of-service exemption to truckers hauling fuel into affected areas.

Meanwhile, Colonial Pipeline reported it was working “around the clock” to get fully back online. It is posting updates on the situation here.

In its first notice, May 8, Colonial wrote: “On May 7, the Colonial Pipeline Company learned it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack. We have since determined that this incident involves ransomware. In response, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems. Upon learning of the issue, a leading, third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged, and they have launched an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident, which is ongoing. We have contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies.”