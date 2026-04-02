CTA raises concerns over New Brunswick toll plan

Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is warning that New Brunswick’s proposal to introduce a toll by 2028 on out-of-province vehicles using the Aulac corridor could create constitutional, economic and interprovincial trade concerns.

The proposed measure would apply only to non-resident vehicles using the corridor, the only land connection between Nova Scotia and the rest of Canada.

According to the alliance, the route supports about 2,500 commercial vehicles daily and facilitates nearly $35 billion in goods movement annually.

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association first raised concerns about the proposal, which were later echoed by the Ontario Trucking Association.

“Targeting out-of-province carriers that must use the only land access point to Nova Scotia is not a constructive policy – and it’s likely unconstitutional,” CTA president and CEO Stephen Laskowski said in a news release.

The CTA said the proposed toll may violate mobility rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by imposing recurring costs based solely on residency.

National chokepoint

It also raised concerns under the Constitution Act related to barriers to interprovincial trade.

Unlike other toll routes, the alliance said the Aulac corridor is a single-point national chokepoint, making any selective tolling measure particularly problematic.

The CTA noted that the trucking industry already contributes to infrastructure funding through the International Registration Plan and trip permits for non-IRP carriers.

“These mechanisms ensure provinces are compensated without discriminating against non-residents,” Laskowski said. “Adding a targeted toll on top of this framework is redundant and inequitable.”

Increased costs for carriers

The alliance said the proposed toll could increase costs for commercial carriers and cross-border workers, reduce the competitiveness of Atlantic Canadian supply chains and potentially prompt retaliatory measures from other provinces.

“This announcement is extremely counterproductive to the shared federal and provincial objectives of reducing internal trade barriers within Canada,” said Chris McKee, executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

McKee said governments in the region have taken steps in recent years to reduce toll-related barriers and improve trade flow.

The CTA said it plans to write to the Council of the Federation, which includes premiers from across Canada, to raise its concerns and call for an alternative solution that protects internal trade while supporting infrastructure funding.