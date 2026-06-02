DHL, USPS agree on $10 billion deal for last-mile delivery

DHL eCommerce announced an exclusive multi-year contract with the U.S. Postal Service valued at more than $10 billion for last-mile parcel delivery services.

DHL eCommerce handles nationwide pickup across 19 hubs, and linehaul on its air and ground network before partnering with USPS to complete the final mile for deliveries to more than 41,550 ZIP Codes and 170 million delivery points six days a week.

DHL eCommerce handles nationwide pickup across 19 hubs. (Photo: iStock)

“This agreement creates a dependable, long-term platform for our customers,” said Scott Ashbaugh, CEO of DHL eCommerce Americas. “Working with USPS allows us to serve communities nationwide in a highly efficient way, minimizing additional vehicles on the road and supporting our commitment to reducing emissions.”

The U.S. Postal Service said late last year it planned to open its last-mile delivery network to all shippers, expanding beyond existing deals with Amazon and UPS.

“This extended and exclusive agreement reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational alignment, and delivering greater value to the shipping marketplace. By aligning more closely with our transformed network, we are creating a stronger, more efficient last-mile solution that expands customers’ access to the Postal Service’s unmatched reach,” said Postmaster General and CEO David Steiner.