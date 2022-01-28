Fastfrate expands into U.S. with Chicago office

Fastfrate Integrated Logistics, part of Fastfrate Group, opened an office in Chicago, IL, earlier this week.

This office expands Fastfrate’s intra U.S. freight capabilities beyond cross-border services and allows for domestic U.S. services, according to a press release.

(Photo: Fastfrate)

“Chicago is the perfect city in which to expand our footprint,” said Manny Calandrino, CEO of Fastfrate Group. “It allows us to serve the entire USA from one of the great American cities. Customers will receive domestic service from within the United States along with convenient access to a single source of contact within North America for all transportation and logistics solutions offered by Fastfrate.”

Fastfrate’s sales and operations division will work out of the Chicago office while maintaining close ties with Fastfrate’s home base of Woodbridge, Ont. Services offered from the Chicago office include, TL and LTL, intermodal, air, expedite, hot-shot, drayage and warehousing and distribution.

“By establishing our first international office in Chicago, Canadian and U.S. companies can now use Fastfrate Integrated Logistics for all their U.S. domestic freight needs and allows them to keep their transportation and logistics operations under one company,” said Frank Figliomeni, president of Fastfrate Integrated Logistics.