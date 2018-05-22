Truck tonnage surges 9.5% compared to April 2017

ARLINGTON, Va. – American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) truck tonnage index was up 9.5% in April compared to the same time last year, the largest ever year-over-year increase since October 2017.

Compared to March, the seasonally-adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index is up 2.2% following a 1% increase last month.

Year-to-date tonnage was also up 8% compared to the same four months last year, outpacing the annual gain of 3.8% in 2017.

“Truck freight tonnage remains robust. And I don’t think we’ve even seen the traditional spring freight season yet,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “People are just getting around to buying grills, lawn mowers, and yard tools. Plus, the produce season was also delayed due to a cold snap in early spring. Longer-term, strength in consumption, factory output, and construction should keep truck freight tonnage solid for the quarters ahead.”

The not seasonally adjusted index – change in tonnage actually hauled by fleets prior to any seasonal adjustment – was also up 4.8% from March.