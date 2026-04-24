AiLO launches three-week Tesla Semi trial on active lanes

AiLO Logistics has launched a three-week pilot of a Tesla Semi, putting the Class 8 electric truck to work on active freight lanes serving multiple customers.

The Compton, Calif.-based freight brokerage and asset-based carrier said the vehicle is being deployed in real-world operations as it evaluates performance across its network.

“Sustainability is built into how we operate at AiLO, not just what we talk about,” said Nick Cook, chief revenue officer. “Putting the Tesla Semi to work on live freight lanes is a direct extension of that commitment. We look forward to seeing what the data shows.”

The Tesla Semi is rated for a gross combination weight of 82,000 lb. (37,195 kg) and a range of up to 500 miles (805 km) on a single charge. The truck is designed to consume less than 2 kWh per mile and can recover up to 70% of its range in about 30 minutes using Tesla’s dedicated charging infrastructure. It features three independent motors on the rear axles and a suite of active safety systems.

AiLO said it will track energy efficiency, route reliability, and driver experience throughout the pilot.

The company pointed to early results from other fleets testing the platform. DHL Supply Chain reported energy consumption of 1.72 kWh per mile on a fully loaded 390-mile (628-km) route, while ArcBest logged 4,494 miles (7,232 km) over three weeks at 1.55 kWh per mile. Both cited reduced fuel costs and emissions compared to diesel trucks.

AiLO operates a hybrid model that includes owned compressed natural gas (CNG) equipment alongside brokerage and power-only services. The company said findings from the Tesla Semi pilot will be shared at the conclusion of the trial.