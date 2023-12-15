B.C. pilots vehicle-to-grid bidirectional charging

Lion Electric is one of several companies that are participating in a B.C. pilot project aimed at providing the feasibility of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, in which electric vehicles not only draw from, but also return unused electricity to the grid.

The project is led by Coast to Coast Experiences (CTCE), which says this is Canada’s first vehicle-to-grid pilot project for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

BC Hydro, BorgWarner, Powertech Labs and Fermata Energy were also included in the development of rapid, deployable end-to-end V2G mobile power infrastructure. Fleet owners will be able to monetize their electric vehicles by selling power back to the utility using V2G technology.

“Ultimately, we are creating grid infrastructure solutions for an electrified transportation ecosystem that will provide for an end-to-end V2G mobile power infrastructure,” said Rob Safrata, CEO of Coast to Coast Experiences and Novex Delivery Solutions. “This enables commercial electric vehicle fleet operators, when their vehicles are sitting idle, to create a high-power, mobile, bidirectional power plant capable of supporting grid resilience, peak shaving, and powering buildings.”

“Lion all-electric buses serve as mobile batteries capable of enhancing power grid resiliency. Our vehicles are equipped with V2G technology, a smart, bidirectional charging technology that redirects unused power from the electric vehicle back to the power grid,” added Nicolas Brunet, president of Lion Electric. “The pilot project aims to demonstrate the possibilities and impact of this innovative technology, which can support various power needs and generate revenue for the operator. Our electric buses are capable of providing V2G solutions today, marking another milestone in demonstrating benefits of electric transportation and enhancing the feasibility of electrification.”

The V2G pilot project is up and running for the next two weeks, participating in a variety of grid programs while creating a V2G roadmap for BC Hydro, the companies announced.