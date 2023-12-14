Greenlane to work with Uber Freight to identify EV charging needs

Commercial truck charging network provider Greenlane is working with Uber Freight to help identify key locations to install charging infrastructure for electric commercial trucks.

Greenlane is a joint venture between Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Alternatives. It will tap into insights gained from Uber Freight’s US$18 billion in “freight under management” to determine where chargers are most needed.

Uber Freight’s network data will supplement Greenlane’s own data analysis, the companies say, to identify the freight corridors that are prime candidates for early heavy-duty electric truck adoption.

The two organizations will also explore leveraging Uber Freight’s marketplace technology to incorporate in-application charging appointment scheduling, fuel card partnership discounts, and more benefits for carriers.

“I am delighted that we will be working with Uber Freight to accelerate BEV adoption and help reduce the carbon footprint of freight distribution,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “Our national network of EV charging and hydrogen fueling stations together with our Uber Freight collaboration will make the electrification transition easier for shippers. Together, we will pave the way for a greener and more efficient future in logistics.”

“Electric trucks present a tremendous opportunity to help decarbonize supply chains and significantly reduce global emissions,” added Lior Ron, CEO of Uber Freight. “We are thrilled to work with Greenlane on this initiative, as this collaboration exemplifies our commitment to reducing the impact of logistics on the environment and further establishes Uber Freight as the logistics network of choice for customers looking to adopt and deploy electric trucks.”