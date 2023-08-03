Ballard to supply fuel cells to Ford for European longhaul demonstrations

Ballard Power Systems says it has signed a letter of intent with Ford Trucks to supply a fuel cell system that will be used to produce a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle prototype.

Ballard will deliver two FCmove-XD 120 kW fuel cell engines to Ford this year. They will be used to develop a fuel-cell-electric F-Max truck, a 44-ton longhaul tractor in Turkey. Ford plans to demonstrate the concept in 2025 as part of the European Union’s Horizon Europe Zero Emission Freight EcoSystem project.

Ballard said that upon completion of the project, it could be named as preferred supplier for serial production of the fuel cell-powered F-Max.

Four truck and two trailer OEMs will participate in the European demonstration project, as well as suppliers, logistics operators and researchers. The goal is to accelerate the integration of zero-emissions vehicles for long-distance transport.

Nine different vehicle concepts – four of them fuel cells, five battery-electric – will participate.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ford Trucks to facilitate market adoption in Europe. We look forward to validating Ballard as their preferred fuel cell supplier and to support the integration of their heavy-duty truck platform,” said David Mucciacciaro, Ballard chief commercial officer. “Ford Trucks is an important ‘platform’ win for Ballard and a key partner for our high growth potential truck vertical. We are excited by their ambition towards scaled deployments of F-Max fuel cell trucks. Our FCmove-XDis an outstanding match for the range, refueling, payload, and packaging requirements of long-haul tractor customers.”