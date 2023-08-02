Nikola claims interest increasing in hydrogen fuel cell trucks

Nikola says it has received more than 200 sales orders for Class 8 hydrogen-fuel-cell-electric trucks from 18 customers.

The trucks have entered series production at the company’s Coolidge, Ariz., manufacturing facility, with deliveries to commence later this year.

“This remarkable demand for our hydrogen-fuel-cell-electric truck confirms the industry’s trend toward sustainable transportation solutions,” said Michael Lohscheller, Nikola’s president and CEO. “We are proud to achieve this milestone of 202 sales orders together with our dealer network, as we believe it demonstrates the level of confidence our customers and stakeholders have in our vision and technology, as well as our Hyla hydrogen supply and infrastructure solutions. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Nikola team.”

Nikola says the trucks have a range of up to 500 miles (800 km) and can be refueled in about 20 minutes, giving them an advantage over battery-electric trucks in terms of range and fueling time.

“These sales orders reflect momentum in the industry, with businesses increasingly prioritizing zero-emissions alternatives to fulfill their environmental, social, and governance goals and responding to the incentives available,” added Lohscheller. “Nikola is proud to be paving the way for more innovative and sustainable commercial transportation solutions in support of a cleaner future. This is only the beginning.”