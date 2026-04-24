Bendix expands solar capacity at Mexico plant

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has expanded solar power generation at its manufacturing campus in Acuña, Mexico, increasing renewable capacity at the site by nearly 40%.

The latest project adds more than 230 kilowatts-peak of capacity to the Plant 4 solar array, bringing total output high enough to generate about 1.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually — roughly 20% of the plant’s projected demand.

The expansion, completed in December, is the fourth solar project at the facility and builds on an installation commissioned in 2024. The added generation is expected to reduce emissions by about 130 metric tons of CO₂ per year.

“It’s the next practical step that strengthens the site and supports our broader climate goals,” said Maria Gutierrez, global head of HSE for Knorr-Bremse’s CVS division.

Bendix said the system is integrated into the plant’s energy management infrastructure and operates under Mexico’s net-metering framework, allowing excess daytime generation to offset power use during lower-output periods.