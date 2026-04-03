California’s HVIP tops $1B in clean truck incentives

California’s clean truck incentive program has crossed a major milestone, with more than $1 billion in vouchers now redeemed to support the deployment of low- and zero-emission commercial vehicles.

The Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), administered by CALSTART on behalf of the California Air Resources Board, has funded more than 11,600 medium- and heavy-duty vehicles since launching in 2009, the company announced in a release.

Volvo VNR Electric (Photo: James Menzies)

The program has supported more than 2,000 fleets, with vehicles collectively logging more than 181 million miles, according to CALSTART. The initiative is designed to offset the higher upfront cost of clean trucks and buses through point-of-sale incentives.

Officials say the program has delivered significant environmental benefits, cutting nearly 1.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and more than 2,200 tons of nitrogen oxides.

“Reaching $1 billion in HVIP voucher redemptions marks a major milestone for California,” said CARB chairwoman Liane Randolph. “It underscores that clean trucks and buses are delivering real results — improving air quality, supporting businesses, and reducing pollution in communities disproportionately impacted by freight and transportation emissions.”

CALSTART president and CEO John Boesel said the milestone signals broader market momentum.

“This is more than a financial milestone — it’s a signal of industrial transformation,” he said. “It means companies are investing, supply chains are expanding, and jobs are being created in the clean transportation economy.”

HVIP is part of California’s broader climate investment strategy funded through its cap-and-trade program. Incentives are available for battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks and buses, with additional support targeting small fleets and disadvantaged communities.