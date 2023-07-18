ConMet, Penske Logistics making zero-emissions refrigerated deliveries

Penske Logistics is the first third-party logistics provider to use a new zero-emissions refrigerated tractor-trailer combination from Freightliner and ConMet eMobility.

The Freightliner eCascadia electric tractor was paired with a trailer that’s cooled by the nMotion TR 160-45 electric standby trailer refrigeration unit (TRU) run by ConMet eMobility’s PreSet Plus eHub.

The ConMet PreSet Plus eHub generates power for the reefer when the vehicle is moving, the company said in a release.

The tractor-trailer combination was deployed in February 2023 on a retail delivery route in Southern California. It covers 160 miles (256 km) each trip, with eight delivery stops, and has consistently seen 100% electric TRU run time, ConMet announced. The combination has made more than 125 trips covering more than 20,000 miles (32,000 km) and 2,500 hours of TRU run time.

“The pilot has been performing well and our customer is excited about conducting direct store zero-emissions tailpipe deliveries on a daily basis,” said Jeff Jackson, executive vice-president, dedicated contract carriage with Penske Logistics.

“We are committed to developing new technologies that support each fleet’s operational needs and electrification strategy, as well as providing the tools and customer care needed to successfully integrate those new technologies into daily operations,” added Marc Trahand, vice-president and general manager of ConMet eMobility. “We look forward to continued success with Penske Logistics and other fleets as we work together to electrify the industry.”