Cummins and Chevron sign MOU to help further production, distribution of low-carbon fuels

Cummins and Chevron U.S.A. have signed a memorandum of understanding to leverage their respective positions in hydrogen, natural gas, and other low-carbon fuels.

The agreement builds on a previous collaboration around hydrogen and renewable gas and will include other liquid renewable fuels like renewable gasoline blends, biodiesel, and renewable diesel for commercial and industrial use.

“At Cummins, we are working to bring our Destination Zero strategy to life, and we recognize we can’t do this alone,” Cummins president and CEO Jennifer Rumsey said in a press release. “By collaborating strategically with Chevron, we plan to improve access to fuel and infrastructure for our customers, helping grow the availability of alternative and renewable fuels while reducing emissions.”

“Collaborations like this one with Cummins are intended to make energy and global supply chains more affordable and reliable while helping commercial fleets who use our products and Cummins’ equipment to advance a lower carbon world,” added Andy Walz, Chevron president of Americas products. “No one company or industry can go at it alone – together with Cummins, we aim to deliver progress today.”

The companies will work together on developing alternative fuel production, transportation, and delivery systems at scale, focusing on fuels used by vehicles like those manufactured by Cummins.