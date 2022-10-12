Cummins CEO to deliver Green Truck Summit keynote

Cummins president and CEO Jennifer Rumsey will deliver the keynote address at the Green Truck Summit during Work Truck Week 2023.

Rumsey oversees the strategic direction, growth initiatives and global operations for the independent manufacturer of engines and related technologies. She co-authored Cummins’ Destination Zero strategy, the company’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Held annually, the Green Truck Summit provides insights and resources to support the work truck industry’s drive toward greater sustainability, productivity and efficiency.

The keynote will be followed by sessions addressing the evolution of the commercial vehicle landscape as the shift toward zero emissions accelerates.

Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Ind., encompasses the Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show, Ride & Drive, educational conference, and more. Educational sessions run March 7-9, and the exhibit hall is open March 8-10. Registration is required and will be available later in October at worktruckweek.com.