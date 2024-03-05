Daimler launches BEV dealer certification program

Daimler Truck North America has announced a battery-electric-vehicle (BEV) dealer certification program. It builds on the foundation of the Elite Support program, a certified network of Freightliner dealers.

The BEV Dealer Certification program covers all areas required to help customers navigate moving toward emissions-free driving, the company says in a release.

The certification contains every aspect of electrification, from Detroit eConsulting to help customers understand infrastructure and vehicle optimization needs, to spec’ing and maintaining electric trucks.

Photo: Daimler Truck North America

“For customers owning or purchasing an electric vehicle in the near term, it is likely their first experience with electrification in the heavy-duty truck space. We see it as our responsibility to support them on their journey,” said Drew Backeberg, senior vice-president of aftermarket at Daimler Truck North America (DTNA).

With the heavy-duty Freightliner eCascadia and medium-duty Freightliner eM2, DTNA has deployed battery-electric trucks in over 50 fleets across the U.S., logging over 4 million customer battery-electric miles (6.4 million km).

Certification program

Eight dealerships have already completed the certification and the number is doubling in the coming weeks, the company says, adding that it plans to have 100 dealer locations certified by 2025.

Freightliner’s dealer network is investing to meet the requirements of the BEV Dealer Certification Program, which covers over 75 specific criteria in four key areas such as safety, training, and dealership and charging infrastructure.

The program requires a safety policy and training, nominating a frontline contact person, and ensuring high-voltage safety-specific equipment. It also introduces BEV training and resources for the dealership personnel that cover all aspects of the dealership business.

The dealership infrastructure aspect of the certification requires dedicated BEV service bays, battery storage space, stocking of key parts, plus safety signage.

Commercial vehicle charging infrastructure includes stationary or mobile charging solutions, and a baseline competency to enable infrastructure and vehicle deployment readiness activities, backed by the support of the Detroit eConsulting team.

“The BEV Dealer Certification Program that will become the model for our entire industry at providing a safe and world-class customer experience for our battery-electric truck customers,” said John Hopkins, co-chairman of the Freightliner dealer council, in a release.