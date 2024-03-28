Deliveries of Daimler’s Rizon electric trucks commence

Daimler Truck’s Rizon electric truck subsidiary has begun making deliveries in the U.S.

The first deployments were to fleets in a range of applications in California, the company announced.

“I’m very excited the first Rizon trucks are now in operation,” said Andreas Deuschle, global head of Rizon Truck. “Being part of the Daimler Truck Group provides us with experience and knowledge coming from our electric products of trucks and buses around the globe. Our all-new Rizon trucks inherited all of this expertise which results in a very mature system: innovative eAxle concept, latest safety features, a wide variety of body applications, and a flexible battery concept.”

The truck maker bills Rizon vehicles as ideal EVs for urban and last-mile deliveries, with routes that can cover up to 160 miles (256 km) a day. Body types can include boxes, flatbeds, stake beds, reefers, and more, the company says.

An electric power take-off is controllable from the cab and can be used to power reefer belts, hydraulic pumps and other specialized equipment.

Velocity EV is the exclusive distributor of the truck, which is available in Classes 4 or 5 configurations. The GVWR is 15,995 to 17,995 lb. with range from 75 miles (120 km) to the max 160 miles (256 km) depending on variant and number of battery packs.