Diesel Tech partners with First Truck Centre for hydrogen system installations

Diesel Tech Industries (DTI) has announced a deal with First Truck Centre dealerships in B.C. and Alberta to install its Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System.

The dual-fuel system is retrofit to existing diesel engines, displacing a portion of the diesel fuel burn with cleaner burning hydrogen. In addition to reducing emissions, the company says customers save on fuel costs.

(Photo: Diesel Tech Industries)

The partnership with First Truck Centres will make it easier for customers to access the technology and have it installed across a network of 12 facilities throughout Western Canada.

“DTI is thrilled to collaborate with First Truck Centre to lead the transformation of the heavy truck industry with our Guardian Hydrogen Diesel conversion system,” said Rebecca Goldsack, COO of DTI. “We are happy to support DTI with the installation and service maintenance of hydrogen-diesel fuel technology,” added Rod Graham, president and CEO of First Truck Centre. “This partnership supports Canada’s goal of net zero emissions to create a sustainable future.”