Diesel Tech partners with First Truck Centre for hydrogen system installations
Diesel Tech Industries (DTI) has announced a deal with First Truck Centre dealerships in B.C. and Alberta to install its Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System.
The dual-fuel system is retrofit to existing diesel engines, displacing a portion of the diesel fuel burn with cleaner burning hydrogen. In addition to reducing emissions, the company says customers save on fuel costs.
The partnership with First Truck Centres will make it easier for customers to access the technology and have it installed across a network of 12 facilities throughout Western Canada.
“DTI is thrilled to collaborate with First Truck Centre to lead the transformation of the heavy truck industry with our Guardian Hydrogen Diesel conversion system,” said Rebecca Goldsack, COO of DTI. “We are happy to support DTI with the installation and service maintenance of hydrogen-diesel fuel technology,” added Rod Graham, president and CEO of First Truck Centre. “This partnership supports Canada’s goal of net zero emissions to create a sustainable future.”
The Volvo engine is a very finely manufactured engine with very tight tolerances on the fuel system.You start to tie in a piggy back secondary fuel system to it and you will have a lot of problems with it if you’re the guy paying the shop time. For the guy collecting the money at the shop, couldn’t ask for a better temperamental engine to screw around with and make lots of money off the truck owners.just saying.