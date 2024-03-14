DTNA delivers first eM2 electric trucks

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has delivered its first battery-electric Freightliner eM2 medium-duty trucks, following start of production in Q3 2023.

Pitt-Ohio was the first to deploy the new model in its Cleveland, Ohio terminal, receiving two Class 7 eM2 box trucks for LTL deliveries.

“At DTNA, we’re dedicated to providing innovative, safe, and reliable solutions that adapt to the changing needs of our customers. The delivery of the eM2 is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our growing portfolio of zero-emissions vehicles. The eM2 builds on the success of our conventional M2 and extends its efficiency and versatility into the zero-emission vehicle space,” said David Carson, senior vice-president sales and marketing at Daimler Truck North America.