Mack MD Electric now available for order

Mack Trucks has announced its medium-duty MD Electric is now available for order.

The MD was introduced in 2020, adding a Class 6 and 7 option to Mack’s product line. The electric version gives customers the choice of a zero-emissions option.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“Mack is excited that customers can now order the Mack MD Electric,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack is committed to moving toward a more sustainable decarbonized future, and the MD Electric is just another step in our journey. Since we introduced the MD Electric in March, we’ve received overwhelming customer response and interest, so we’re happy that customers can now place their orders.”

The MD is the second electric truck Mack has offered, following the LR Electric refuse truck that entered production in December 2021.

The MD Electric can be had in a Class 6 or 7 rating. It features a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor and can be spec’d with 150 kWh or 240 kWh of battery capacity.