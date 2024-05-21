Electric truck maker Harbinger announces Canadian dealer

Electric truck maker Harbinger announced US$400 million in customer orders at ACT Expo, and named its Canadian dealer partner.

The company says it has more than 4,000 binding pre-orders for trucks, including from customers such as Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company.

“While other new entrants struggle to fill their order pipelines, we have extensive pre-orders and backed-up demand for our medium-duty electric vehicles,” said John Harris, CEO, Harbinger.

“We are laser focused on the medium-duty vehicle segment, where there is a huge variety of vehicles built on chassis like ours including walk-in vans, box trucks, recreational vehicles, delivery vans, school buses, emergency and disaster response vehicles and more. Today, most manufacturers are adapting gasoline or diesel vehicles to electrification, rather than building a ground-up electric platform. This compromised approach leads to concerns with vehicle safety and durability as well as higher production costs, which is why we chose to start fresh with a clean sheet design.”

Safetek Specialty Vehicles will be representing Harbinger in the Canadian market.

Most of its vehicles will be produced for walk-in van applications such as package delivery, ranging from Classes 4 through 6.

The company boasts a range of more than 200 miles (320 km), one-hour DC fast charging capabilities, and a 20-year, 450,000-mile (720,000-km) service life.

The company tapped former Tesla vice-president of manufacturing Gilbert Passin as its chief production officer.

The company plans to begin producing and delivering its first production vehicles later this year. The company claims an ability to sell its electric vehicles for the same price as gas and diesel models, once federal tax incentives are taken into account.