Emterra deploying LR Electric refuse truck in Peel region

Emterra has ordered a Class 8 Mack LR Electric refuse truck, which it plans to deploy in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Emterra has been a company on the leading edge of providing progressive green solutions for a number of years, and we are pleased that they chose the Mack LR Electric as its first electric vehicle in the fleet,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of sales and commercial operations. “Mack is pleased we are delivering Mack LR Electric refuse vehicles to customers to meet their timetables and their sustainability goals.”

The truck will be put into service in the Peel region, Emterra says, where the region’s environmental plan calls for GHG emission reductions of 45% by 2030. Emterra runs about 150 refuse trucks in the region, most of them powered by compressed natural gas.

Mack LR Electric (Photo: Mack Trucks)

“Reducing emissions and ensuring waste is collected in an environmentally responsible manner are important outcomes for the Region of Peel,” said Norman Lee, director of waste management for the Region of Peel. “We are very excited to be part of this progressive initiative. Having the first Mack LR Electric vehicle servicing our community brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions from residential waste management.”

“This is a pivotal moment for Emterra to reinforce our commitment to be a catalyst of change since our founding in 1976, with one woman and a truck collecting cardboard and newspaper from back alleys,” added Paulina Leung, Emterra’s chief sustainability officer. “Since then, we’ve expanded our mission of transforming waste into resources in the circular economy across Canada and into the state of Michigan. We chose to order the Mack LR Electric because of Mack’s leadership in producing reliable and durable refuse vehicles, and we are confident that they can match our execution timelines to receive the vehicle this year.”