Federal funding available for ZEV, clean fuel awareness

The federal government is calling for proposals to increase awareness around zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), lower-carbon options for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, and clean fuels.

Funding will come under the Clean Fuels Awareness and Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative (ZEVAI). For-profit organizations will be eligible for up to 50% of total project costs, while non-profit organizations, governments and indigenous organizations will be eligible for up to 75%.

The Clean Fuels Awareness helps address knowledge gaps about clean fuel and related technologies, while the ZEVAI Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles program supports zero- and low-emission vehicles from Class 2b to Class 8.

Projects can involve engaging and educating target audiences, developing and implementing education and awareness campaigns such as industry-led skills training, test drives and mobile showcases, and print- or web-based resources, among others.

“With on-road transportation accounting for about 20% of Canada’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Canada must undertake a transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and, where necessary in the near term, lower-carbon options for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles,” Natural Resources Canada noted when issuing the call.

“In addition, clean fuels, such as clean hydrogen, advanced biofuels, liquid synthetic fuels and renewable natural gas will play a critical role in hard to decarbonize sectors such as industry and medium- and heavy-duty freight.”

Applications for this call for proposals will be accepted until Sept. 26.