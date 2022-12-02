Applications for Green Freight funding open Dec. 12

The federal government is moving forward with programs that will offer funds to improve fuel consumption, reduce emissions, and increase awareness around zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Individual fleets will soon be able to submit proposals for up to $250,000 to support assessments and retrofits that reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions, as part of the $200 million Green Freight Program.

About $3.4 million was invested into similar projects between 2018 and 2022 under its predecessor, the Green Freight Assessment Program.

(Illustration: istock)

A second call of proposals will focus on awareness and education projects through the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative’s (ZEVAI) new medium- and heavy-duty stream.

Both calls for proposals open Dec. 12 on Natural Resources Canada’s website.

The work builds on incentives for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles, which aim to reduce up to 200,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year in 2026, growing to 3 million tonnes per year by 2030.

All medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold in Canada will need to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040, where feasible.

“By investing in fleet-wide solutions, the Government of Canada is supporting truckers in reducing emissions while maintaining our vital supply chains and getting Canadians the products they need on time,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a press release.

“Whether they are consumers or truck drivers, folks across Canada are making the switch to cleaner options that also save them money at the pump.”

“Today’s announcement will ensure that the people who keep our supply chain running are also at the forefront of our fight for a sustainable future for generations to come,” added Rechie Valdez, MP for Mississauga-Streetsville, the riding where the details were announced.