Feds offer more funding to advance hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

Canada has announced $46,000 in funding to encourage the use of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) including trucks.

The latest funding complements earlier funding that included $600 million for electric and alternative fuel vehicle infrastructure development, which has led to the deployment of eight hydrogen refueling stations.

The feds will provide incentives of up to $5,000 to improve affordability of zero-emissions vehicles including FCEVs and full tax write-offs for businesses that purchase them.

(Illustration: iStock)

“Fuel cell electric vehicles have a role to play in building our low-carbon future, which is why we are committed to ensuring Canadians have the information they need about greener options to make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle. This investment will help create the more sustainable future Canadians want and deserve,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“Canada’s municipalities are working to convert their buses, trains, trucks and fleet cars to zero-emission electric vehicles using Canada’s world-leading fuel cell and battery technology,” added Mark Kirby, president and CEO of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA). “The CHFCA and member companies are grateful for the federal government’s assistance in ensuring fleet managers and municipal governments have latest information about clean hydrogen supply and fuel cell electric vehicles to assist them in making the best choice for their citizens.”