Gardewine adds more electric vehicles

Gardewine Group has added seven electric Ford Transit vans and an International eMV battery-electric truck to its line of zero-emissions vehicles.

“As we announced in October 2021, having the opportunity to bring our fleet to the next level of innovation and follow through with our commitment to reduce emissions is important to us. We made this commitment, we stuck to it, and here we are with a sustainable solution we believe in,” said Darin Downey, president and chief operating officer of Gardewine.

The company previously announced the deployment of an electric shunt truck.

The E-Transit courier vans are equipped with a 198-kW electric motor on the rear axle, powered by a 68-kWh battery. The International eMV box truck has a 210-kWh battery pack, and can haul loads up to 13,000 lb., the company says.

“The world has changed, and we recognize the need to make ongoing commitments to make the world a better place while continuing to provide the world-class level of service our customers deserve and have come to expect. This is an exciting and inspiring time for our company,” added Downey.