GLS deploys electric yard trucks in three Canadian cities

GLS Canada is rolling out electric yard trucks at facilities in Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg as part of its push to decarbonize operations.

The parcel and freight carrier has deployed four HUSK-e terminal tractors from Orange EV, becoming one of the first major carriers in Canada to adopt electric heavy-duty yard trucks across multiple terminals.

(Photo: Orange EV)

Mélanie Camara, director of environment and sustainability at GLS Canada, said the investment aligns with the company’s broader emissions-reduction strategy.

“We are proud to integrate four Orange EV electric shunters into our fleet in Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg,” she said in a release. “This investment is part of our decarbonization journey … and reflects our continuous commitment to reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and building a decarbonized operation.”

Each truck is expected to eliminate 80 to 90 tons of CO2 annually, while maintaining performance in yard operations. Orange EV said its electric yard trucks have logged more than 12 million key-on hours and over 31 million miles (49.9 million km) across North America, with uptime of about 97%.

Roberto Bragagnolo, Orange EV’s country director for Canada, said the deployment highlights growing confidence in electric yard trucks, even in colder climates.

“GLS is proving what fleets across Canada are realizing: electric yard trucks can deliver in harsh climates, meet operational demands, and advance corporate sustainability goals simultaneously,” he said.

The companies said the partnership reflects broader collaboration between fleets and technology providers to reduce emissions in logistics operations, particularly in controlled environments such as terminals where electrification is often easier to implement.