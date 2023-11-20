GM brings BrightDrop under corporate umbrella

GM has announced BrightDrop electric cargo vans will be integrated into the company.

“We believe that this move will benefit our fleet customers by providing them with an efficient single point of contact through GM Envolve,” the company said in a release, referring to its commercial fleet program.

(Photo: General Motors)

BrightDrop was launched in January 2021 and has operated as a GM subsidiary. The company says that arrangement allowed it to operate with the agility and innovation of a tech startup while benefiting from GM’s manufacturing expertise.

The vehicles are produced at a GM plant in Ontario.

“As BrightDrop has matured, we are now bringing that ethos back to GM so our work is more efficient and so BrightDrop’s startup spirit can help fuel further success with GM’s commercial customers,” the company said in a release.