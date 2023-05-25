Loblaw orders five fuel-cell-electric trucks

Loblaw is committing to bring some of the first hydrogen-powered trucks to Canada, placing an order for five Kenworth T680 trucks powered by Toyota fuel cells.

The units promise ranges of more than 700 km between refueling, addressing range-related limits of battery-electric models, Canada’s largest grocer notes.

Earlier this month, Paccar announced plans to bring hydrogen-powered trucks to Canada and the U.S. as early as next year, with series production to begin in 2025.

This isn’t Loblaw’s first investment in zero-emission trucks. The company already has two battery-electric day cabs making runs between a distribution center in Boucherville, Que., and stores around Montreal. And it has ordered about 35 battery-electric vehicles from various manufacturers, with many expected to be on the road by the end of 2024.

Kenworth T680FCEV. (Photo: James Menzies)

“We’re committed to finding solutions that allow us to operate sustainably and protect the natural resources and beauty of Canada,” said Wayne Scott, Loblaw’s senior director of transportation maintenance. “With a longer driving range compared to battery-electric vehicles, we see hydrogen-powered trucks as an excellent way to reduce emissions for our trucks that travel longer distances.”

“We’re a large company, operating an extensive supply chain network to stock stores in thousands of Canadian communities. That means our trucks are on the road in every province and territory, which creates a large footprint,” chief administrative officer Rob Wiebe said in a press release. “We see the opportunity to fight climate change and know we have a responsibility to find new ways to cut our carbon emissions. As technologies advance, we will advance too.”

The company has committed to electrifying its 160 day cabs by 2030, and to reach net-zero carbon emissions across the business by 2040.

Loblaw cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 8% from 2020-22, according to its latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report.