Hydra Energy to build hydrogen fueling station in B.C.

Hydra Energy plans to build a hydrogen fueling station in northeastern B.C., capable of fueling a fleet of 65 heavy-duty trucks.

It received $1.9 million in provincial Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits to help fund the project.

“By working with hydrogen suppliers and the trucking industry, we’re hauling B.C. toward a low-carbon future. Hydrogen fuels allow us to reduce emissions in our transportation sector,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “This project demonstrates B.C.’s hydrogen opportunity, helps a business realize fuel cost savings and accelerates our transition to a cleaner economy.”

Hydra Energy plans to retrofit diesel trucks with its hydrogen system, which allows them to draw 40% of their fuel from hydrogen. The fueling station is set to open in early 2021.

“Hydra is proud to be in British Columbia, an ideal jurisdiction for the development of low-carbon hydrogen,” said Jessica Verhagen, CEO, Hydra Energy. “We hope to see B.C.’s approach replicated in Canada’s forthcoming clean fuel standard.”