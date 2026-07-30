Hyroad opens mobile hydrogen refueling station in Southern California

Hyroad Energy has opened a hydrogen refueling station in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., providing fuel access for hydrogen-powered commercial trucks while the company continues to build out a permanent fueling network.

The station uses a mobile liquid hydrogen refueling system supplied by Taylor-Wharton, a subsidiary of Air Water America, and is located at Tom’s Truck Center. The unit integrates a 1,000-kg liquid hydrogen tank, pump, dispenser, controls and safety systems into a single mobile package, allowing fueling capacity to be deployed more quickly than constructing a permanent station.

According to Hyroad, the station completed 45 fueling transactions during its first full week of operation, with fueling times consistently below 25 minutes, which the company said is comparable to a diesel fill-up.

“Today’s announcement isn’t just about keeping one fleet moving — it’s a signal that hydrogen trucking infrastructure can be stood up fast, work reliably, and scale with demand,” said Mike Archibald, head of hydrogen infrastructure at Hyroad Energy. “Every station we bring online, mobile or permanent, is proof to the industry that the fueling side of this equation is solvable now.”

Aaron Villarreal, director of sales and global hydrogen at Taylor-Wharton/Tomco Systems, said the partnership demonstrates how companies can work together to address one of the industry’s biggest barriers to hydrogen adoption: fueling availability.