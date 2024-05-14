Isuzu taps Accelera by Cummins for battery-electric powertrain
Accelera by Cummins has been selected to supply a battery-electric powertrain for Isuzu’s F-series in North America.
Accelera is the Cummins business segment dedicated to zero emissions transport. The truck is expected to be available in 2026 and will use Accelera’s lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology.
“Partnership and collaboration are critical to supporting customers through the energy transition,” said Amy Davis, president of Accelera. “Together with Isuzu, and our joint commitment to innovation, we will provide customers with safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions.”
“In line with our Isuzue Transformation – Growth to 2030 (IX) mid-term business plan, we continue to collaborate with Accelera by Cummins to deliver a variety of solutions for our customers that help reduce greenhouse emissions,” added Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “This will also improve the breadth of our overall offerings providing customers the ability to choose the product and propulsion system that best fits their needs.”
Have your say
