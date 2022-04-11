Lion, Transit build lightweight last-mile delivery truck

Lion Electric has partnered with Quebec-headquartered Transit Truck Bodies to develop a lightweight, aerodynamic electric truck suited for last-mile urban deliveries.

The truck builds on a Lion6 chassis with a lightweight eClassik box designed for urban roads. The province of Quebec helped finance the development.

Lion Electric founder and CEO Marc Bedard. (Photo: Lion Electric)

“The completion of this project is a huge step forward for Transit,” Transit president Louis Leclair said in a press release. “We’re focused on designing the green truck boxes of tomorrow. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the e-Classik box mounted on a Lion6 chassis. Forty percent lighter, it’s an innovative product that is available right now in both Canada and the United States, and it is an important tool in our customers’ transition to EV journey.”

“We’re very proud of the launch of this new vehicle that further demonstrates the versatility of Lion’s electric chassis,” added Lion Electric founder and CEO Marc Bedard. “For several years, our two teams have been working diligently to create 100% electric products that advance our industry. Today, the e-Classik box combined with our Lion6 chassis allows us not only to meet transportation fleet needs, but also society’s expectations as we fight climate change and transition to zero-emission transportation.”

Lion Electric’s work with Transit Truck Bodies builds on a series of recent announcements with other upfitters. During the Work Truck Show the OEM showcased an electric refrigerated concept vehicle with a 24-foot body developed with Morgan Truck Body and Thermo King, while an 18-foot aluminum platform body with an integrated storage pack was unveiled by Knapheide. A Lion6 with a 26-foot aluminum platform body came from CM Truck Beds.