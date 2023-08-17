Mack’s Roanoke truck plant powered by renewable energy

Mack Trucks says its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) has been certified and is participating in the Appalachian Power Company’s 100% Renewable Wind-Water-Sunlight (WWS) Service.

This means RVO purchases 100% of its renewable energy with zero emissions from the power utility.

“This certification is very important to Mack Trucks and RVO specifically because it allows us to act on our public commitment to sustainability,” said Antonio Servidoni, vice-president at RVO. “Mack not only offers electric vehicles, such as the MackMD Electric that will be assembled here at RVO later this year, but also it is committed to working toward a sustainable future in our facilities.”

All of RVO’s power needs are now met with renewable energy sources at all times, the company says. The Mack MD Electric will enter production at the plant later this year.