Mexuscan Cargo adds Lion electric trucks

Mexuscan Cargo has added Lion electric trucks to its fleet, which will be deployed in the Montreal area.

The trucks have a range of 280 kms and will transport recyclable materials to depots in partnership with the Quebec government, the company says.

“In collaboration with our partners, we will continue to look for ways to protect and conserve our environment for future generations,” the company said in a release.

“This is the beginning of an exciting journey towards zero emissions transportation.”