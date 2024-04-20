More than 100 Navistar dealers authorized to sell and support EVs

Navistar now has more than 100 dealers authorized to sell and support electric vehicles.

That represents more than 30% of its dealer locations, covering 41 states and seven provinces.

To become authorized dealers must: provide a sales plan and resources to support the customer through planning and delivery of electric trucks; train technicians to service EVs; and invest in required lifts, tools and chargers.

“The International and IC Bus dealer network live our customer-first value and that is no different in the transition to EVs,” said Debbie Shust, vice-president, work truck business, Navistar. “A zero-emissions future requires collaboration from all stakeholders. For our customers to have a positive experience with EVs, our dealers must be appropriately prepared to sell and service them.”

Navistar has created a dedicated Zero Emissions team that can provide expertise on charging and infrastructure.

“Navistar is committed to supporting our customers’ carbon reduction goals and our Zero Emissions team along with our dealers are working tirelessly to assist them in that mission,” Shust said.