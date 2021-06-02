Global CEOs come together at Movin’On sustainability summit

The 2021 edition of the Movin’On Summit on sustainable mobility opened Tuesday morning, promising four days of “inspirational and interactive ‘phygital’ programming”

The global event, traditionally hosted in Montreal, is currently in an online format, broadcast from studios in Montreal, Paris and Singapore.

Host Asha Sumputh and Michelins’ Florent Menegaux share the stage during the opening session of Movin’ On. (Screen capture)

It brings together more than 300 public and private organizations in 60 countries, encouraging sustainability in mobility, and exploring opportunities for innovation.

“It is time to act for sustainable mobility,” Michelin Group president Florent Menegaux told host Asha Sumputh at the opening session.

“We are here today because all of us believe that mobility is at the heart of human development. It is essential for our societies and acting as a force for process.”

Common themes from corporate leaders participating in the opening session focused on the need to commit to sustainability now.

“There is only one possible path: thinking and acting together,” Menegaux said. “To open this path and meet these challenges, innovation is and will remain the key. Anticipating mobility needs is much easier together than working alone without one vision. We need to move from a single destiny to a collective story.”

Nine global CEOs participated in the session, including Omar Abbosh (Microsoft); Jean-Laurent Bonnafé (BNP Paribas); Oscar De Bok (DHL Supply Chain, Management Deutsche Post DHL Group), Eric Chol (L’Express), Luca de Meo (Renault S.A., Renault s.a.s.); Xavier Huillard (VINCI); Ilham Kadri (Solvay); Patrick Koller (Faurecia); Bertrand Piccard (Fondation Solar Impulse), Rodolphe Saadé (CMA CGM Group) and Julie Sweet (Accenture).

“I always said that collaboration is important and I think that Movin’On is exactly built on that philosophy said de Meo.

“Protection of the environment is a subject that is very important for us. We are a shipping and logistics company. We are taking many steps in our industry to tackle this major problem. I firmly believe that in order to be strong, in order to be in a position to act, we need to be many, and Movin’On definitely helps. The fact that we are together will allow us to look for solutions and try to take action for changes,” said Saadé.

Accenture’s sweet said it’s impossible for companies, countries and society to achieve sustainability without working together “in a very disruptive and different way”.

Movin’On continues until this Thursday.