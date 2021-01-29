Natural gas truck sales down 9% in 2020

Natural gas truck sales in the U.S. and Canada were down 9% for the first 11 months of 2020, according to ACT Research.

In its Alternative Fuels Quarterly report, ACT reported OEMs sold nearly 2,900 natural gas trucks in the first 11 months of 2020. While that was down 9% year-over-year, the total US Class 8 sales were down 33% over the same period.

(Photo: Shell)

“Sales of natural gas-powered vehicles as reported by the six major truck OEMs, who account for approximately 60% of the heavy-duty natural gas market, were mixed in the September to November time period, with October experiencing both sequential and year-over-year gains, but the other two months faltering for both time period comparisons,” said Steve Tam, vice-president at ACT Research. “As a result, sales continue to whittle away at the year-to-date deficit.”