Navistar introduces International eMV electric truck

Navistar introduced a new electric International eMV Series truck at ACT Expo.

Built on the MV platform, it’s suited for any straight rail application, the company says, and comes with four wheelbase configurations from 217 to 272 inches.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to build an all-electric medium-duty vehicle solution that offers our customers all the environmental benefits of a zero emissions vehicle, while delivering the capabilities of a traditional medium-duty truck to help you take care of business,” said Debbie Shust, vice-president medium-duty truck, Navistar. “Rolling off our production lines now, we are proud to offer the International eMV complete with inclusive consultation services provided by our specialized NEXT eMobility Solutions team to ensure seamless integration of electric vehicles into customer fleets.”

(Photo: Navistar)

The electric motor provides peak power of more than 335 hp or 250 kilowatts, with continuous power of 215 hp or 160 kW. It has a 210-kW high-voltage battery providing a 135-mile range when fully charged.

The batteries are under warranty for five years or 100,000 miles, Navistar announced.

It is supported by Navistar’s NEXT eMobility Solutions group, which is a resource for customers for education and assistance through the buying process and through the end of the vehicle’s life.

“The entire Navistar team is proud of our progress in eMobility and our thoughtful approach on accelerating the adoption of zero emissions vehicles,” said Gary Horvat, vice-president, eMobility. “We are centered around providing a complete ecosystem solution that will allow our customers to seamlessly integrate our EVs into their fleets and are confident the eMV will provide an extremely positive total ownership experience.”