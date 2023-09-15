Nikola partners with ITD Industries to expand dealer network into Canada
Truck and energy company Nikola Corporation will expand its dealer network into Canada for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of ITD Industries, a commercial trailer manufacturer and technology business headquartered in Toronto.
ITD’s Toronto-based Nikola showroom and service operations will be integrated into its manufacturing facility and features 55-foot ceilings and more than 78,000 sq.-ft.
“Bringing ITD on board as our first Canadian dealer is an exciting move for Nikola. Canada’s zero-emission vehicle friendly environment for Class 8 trucks, fueled by attractive incentives and its ambitious carbon reduction goals, makes it a strategic market for the future of transportation,” said Nikola president and CEO Steve Girsky.
“At the heart of ITD is a commitment to sustainability and innovation. Our ability to now include Nikola’s Class 8 zero-emission trucks in our growing product line-up is the perfect complement to our investments in electric trailer technology and a natural next step in our company’s ambition to bring promising clean transportation solutions to the Canadian marketplace,” said ITD CEO Benny Di Franco.
