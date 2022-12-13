NRCan funding available for fuel-saving equipment

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is now accepting applicants for funding available to the trucking industry to improve fuel economy and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG).

Stream 1 of the Green Freight Program has been recapitalized and applications are now being accepted here.

Fleets can apply for grants covering up to 50% of the cots of third-party fleet energy assessments and truck equipment retrofits through the program. Devices that are covered include side skirts, boat tails, cab heaters, auxiliary power units, low rolling resistance tires and tire pressure monitoring systems, among others.

Nearly $35 million will be awarded through the program in 2023/24.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance welcomed the funding.

“We thank the Government of Canada and National Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson for their leadership and for recognizing that significant support is required to de-risk investment and encourage adoption of low-carbon technologies for fleets, particularly in the face of rising costs and inflation currently impacting trucking operators across the country,” said Lak Shoan, director of policy and industry awareness programs for CTA.

NRCan will launch a second stream of the program in the spring, expanding coverage to engine repowers, alternative fuel trucks, and large scale logistical best practice projects.