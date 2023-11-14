Okanagan delivery company adds Lion electric truck
Origin Sustainability has purchased a Lion electric truck to serve its customer Westwood Cabinetry with zero-emission deliveries in the Okanagan region of B.C.
The truck was put into service Oct. 30. Westwood installed a fast charger at its Kelowna, B.C., facility to charge the truck.
“We’re extremely proud to bring a 100% net zero-emission service to the transportation and logistics industry,” said Alex Norman, co-founder of Origin. “Low-carbon technology has developed to a point where we can offer reliable, cost-effective transportation services to our clients; whether that be electric, hydrogen, or natural gas. As freight logistics is one of the fastest growing contributors to the climate crisis, we believe now is the time for businesses to consider net-zero solutions.”
“We’re thrilled to offer a zero-emission delivery service, the first of its kind in the Okanagan Valley,” added Jason Lowe, Westwood’s Okanagan sales manager. “Our partnership with Origin furthers our mission to deliver the best possible product to our customers: we care about everything from how the cabinet is designed, to how it’s delivered.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.