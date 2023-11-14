Orange EV builds 1,000th electric terminal truck

Orange EV has produced its 1,000th electric terminal truck, which was delivered to Lazer Logistics for deployment in California.

Orange EV, founded in 2015, has built electric terminal tractors that have accumulated 11.8 million miles (19 million km) and 4 million hours of operation with 230 fleets. The company says it can boast uptime of 98%.

(Photo: Orange EV)

“One thousand heavy-duty EV trucks is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and the impact we can make by electrifying the terminal truck industry,” said Kurt Neutgens, president and CTO of Orange EV. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone achievement with Lazer Logistics, a company that shares our commitment to reduce environmental impacts, provide a safer and healthier environment for operators, and improve our end-customers’ bottom line.”

“Lazer provides unequaled, end-to-end solutions for our customers in all aspects of yard operations. We are always proactively looking for ways to drive more value to our customers and help them meet their company goals,” added Lazer Logistics CEO Adam Newsome.

“Six years ago, one of our clients asked if we could help them meet their sustainability goals to electrify their yard. After doing some research we chose to partner with Orange EV, the pioneering manufacturer of electric yard trucks. We have a long, successful relationship with Orange EV, having purchased both their 200th truck and now their 1,000th.”