Orange EV moving into larger HQ, plant

Orange EV is moving into a new corporate headquarters and manufacturing operation that will give it more than 400,000 sq.-ft. of space in the Turner Logistics Center near Kansas City, Kansas.

The maker of all-electric shunt trucks will move in by mid-2023 and will have the capacity to build up to 1,800 terminal tractors per year there using a single shift.

“With this additional capacity, we will be able to ramp up our capacity to deliver on our mission to impact global warming by replacing the dirtiest on-road vehicle with a zero-emission vehicle while also providing overwhelming savings and improved operations for our customers,” said Kurt Neutgens, co-founder and president of Orange EV.

“Our new site enables us to continue to extend our market leadership in EV terminal trucks and begin development of new products and services for the electric truck industry,” added Wayne Mathisen, co-founder and CEO of Orange EV.