Orange EV opens Canadian operations

Electric shunt truck manufacturer Orange EV has opened a Canadian office and is expanding its presence here.

The Canadian expansion comes on the heels of an announcement Orange EV will move into a larger U.S. production facility in the second quarter of this year, where it will produce up to 1,800 electric terminal trucks per year.

Roberto Bragagnolo has been hired to head Orange EV’s Canadian operations. He worked as general manager at Finning, and spent two years with Export Development Canada involved in global trade. Canadian operations will run out of a Toronto office under the banner OEV Canada.

“Orange EV has long anticipated this expansion in Canada, and with the company’s proven presence in cold weather markets such as Minnesota, western New York, and already in Ontario, it’s a natural move that will benefit North American customers and the environment alike,” said Canada country GM Bragagnolo.

“Orange EV’s mission is to be a leader in the effort to positively impact climate change on a global scale, manufacturing heavy-duty EVs that are a superior financial and operational choice,” added Orange EV co-founder and CTO Kurt Neutgens. “Canadian fleets have been telling us they want to experience the Orange EV difference, and with $100,000 per truck discounts through Canada’s incentives for Medium-and Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) program now available, demand has rapidly intensified.”