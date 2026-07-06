Paccar updates MX engine software under revised EPA DEF guidance

Paccar will roll out updated software for Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks equipped with MX-11 and MX-13 engines to reflect revised U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidance on diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) inducements.

The company said the updates are designed to help Kenworth and Peterbilt customer improve reliability and reduce unnecessary disruptions to their operations by increasing the final inducement speed limit from 5 mph to 25 mph, and extending the time before trucks reach the final inducement stage for component-related or DEF quality issues from four hours to 160 hours.

Trucks manufactured after July 20 this year will have the software installed at the factory. It will also be available through Kenworth and Peterbilt dealerships for MX-powered trucks built since 2018.

(Photo: Kenworth Truck)

DEF inducements are safeguards that reduce vehicle speed and power when emissions system issues are detected. Common issues include low DEF levels or reduced Selective Catalytic Reduction system performance. DEF inducements prompt drivers to correct the issue by refilling the DEF tank, repairing faulty sensors, or performing a system regeneration.